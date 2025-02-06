NMDC’s profit after tax rises 30% to `1,944 cr in FY25 December quarter

Hyderabad: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC reported strong physical and financial performances for Q3 FY25. Setting new milestones, with a remarkable increase in net profit and revenue.

The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) rose by 30 per cent, reaching Rs 1,944 crore, compared to Rs 1,492 crore in the same quarter last year, while the revenue rose to Rs 6,531 crore compared to Rs 5,410 crore last year.

Demonstrating exceptional performance, NMDC surpassed its corresponding period last year (CPLY) production and sales volumes in Q3 FY25, with production soaring to 13.29 MT and sales reaching 11.94 MT, marking growth of 9 per cent and 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), respectively.

The 9 months cumulative production stood at 30.77 MT, while sales reached

31.74 MT. NMDC entered the fourth quarter of FY25 on a strong momentum. The company’s net profit for nine months rose 25 per cent to Rs 5,196 crore, while the turnover soared 13 per cent to Rs 16,715 crore over CPLY.

Commenting on the performance, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NMDC stated, “The demand for iron ore and steel in India is rapidly growing, and NMDC is well-positioned to support the nation’s GDP growth. Despite the challenges faced this financial year, NMDC’s results remain positive on a sequential basis, strengthening a growth trajectory towards the next quarter and positioning itself to break new records in physical and financial performance this year.”