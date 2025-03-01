NMDC’s production jumps 18% to 4.62 million tonnes in February

Hyderabad: India’s largest iron ore miner, NMDC reported highest ever February month production of 4.62 million tonnes, a growth of 18 per cent over February 2024. The company posted 3.98 million tonnes of sales in February 2025. NMDC’s cumulative volumes upto February 2025 stood at 40.49 million tonnes in production and 40.20 million tonnes in sales. The cumulative production figure has also unlocked the company’s best ever volume produced in 11 months, since inception. Consistent growth in FY25 has laid a strong foundation for the company’s ambitious expansion plans and fortified NMDC’s contribution to the mining landscape.

Speaking on the company’s formidable performance, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) said, “The 18 per cent boost in production output represents a strong operational momentum. Consistent growth of this kind is an outcome of an efficient mining ecosystem driven by an innovative and ingenious spirit. Our team is relentless in its pursuit of crossing new milestones in FY25.” Looking into the future, he also said, “The upcoming financial year is lined up with determined expansion and new opportunities. We are confident that our efforts will continue to propel self-reliance in India.” A critical cog in the industrial growth and economic progress of the country, NMDC has committed to build a 100 million tonnes iron ore mining capacity by 2030.