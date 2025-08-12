NMDC’s output rises 30% to 11.99 MT in Q1

Hyderabad: NMDC on Tuesday announced its financial results for Q1 FY26. In Q1 FY26, the company produced 11.99 MT, an increase of 30 per cent from 9.19MT and sold 11.52 MT with a 14 per cent y-o-y growth from 10.07 in the Q1 FY25.

The company’s turnover reached Rs 6,634 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 5,378 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) has soared to Rs 2,644 crore from Rs 2,628 crore in Q1 FY25. The company reported Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,969 crore in Q1 FY26 against Rs 1,984 crore in Q1 FY25.

The EBITDA has grown to Rs 2,777 crore in the first quarter of FY26. The company has achieved a significant growth of 23 per cent in turnover over CPLY.

On this exceptional performance, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD NMDC said, “Iron ore is the backbone of India’s steel industry, and as the country’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC is committed to meeting the nation’s growing appetite for the mineral. Our strong Q1 performance, marked by a double-digit in revenue, is a testament to our relentless pursuit of operational excellence and strategic decisions. By leveraging advanced technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, we are able to consistently deliver high volumes and have set the foundation for this financial and for our 2030 vision.