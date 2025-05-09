NMDC’s ‘Choo Lo Aasmaan’ helps Dantewada topper aim for IIT

Dantewada: Ramshila Nag, 15, from Pondum village in Dantewada district, secured the top rank in the district and placed ninth in the entire state in the CG State Matriculation Examination. She now aims to crack the engineering entrance exam and secure admission to the IIT, particularly IIT Madras.

“It is the happiest day of my life. I want to pursue Mathematics in Class 11 and clear the IIT entrance. Without NMDC’s support, this dream wouldn’t have been possible,” she said.

Out of 600, Ramshila scored 587 marks, achieving a remarkable 97.83 per cent. She is one of the top scorers of the Class 10 Board Examination conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 76.53 per cent, with 80.70 per cent of girls passing the exam compared to 71.39 per cent of boys. Ramshila is a student of Choo Lo Aasmaan, a free residential coaching programme fully supported by NMDC. Designed to impart regular education from classes 9th to 12th and simultaneously prepare students from underprivileged backgrounds for competitive exams like NEET and JEE Mains, the initiative has been a lifeline for many like Ramshila.

“Coaching of this kind is often unaffordable for families like mine,” she added. She comes from a humble background, with her father being a farmer and her mother a housewife. As the youngest of four siblings, she lives and studies at the Choo Lo Aasmaan residential school near Geedam. “I dedicate this success to my teachers, wardens, peers, and most importantly, my family and NMDC. Now, I believe that other girls from my village will also dare to dream,” she said.