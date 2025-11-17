NMDC@68: India’s largest iron ore producer celebrates foundation day

Hyderabad: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC entered 68 years of operations and celebrated its Foundation Day On November 15. The occasion was marked by the organisation’s flagship recognition platform, the CMD Excellence Awards, honouring outstanding contributions across the company.

The celebration commemorated NMDC’s remarkable journey from a single-unit operation established in 1958 to becoming India’s largest iron ore producer and a globally recognised leader in mining.

The event was graced by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC along with senior leadership including Vishwanath Suresh, Director (Commercial); Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical); Joydeep Dasgupta, Director (Production); Priyadarshini, Director (Personnel); Independent Directors and Past directors; senior officials; employees; and their family members.

The CMD Excellence Awards were presented across several categories, including Khanij Ratna (Individual and Group), NMDC Ratna (Individual and Group), CMD Shield for Best Department – Production & Sales, CMD Shield for Best Department – Support, and Best Project and Best Project (Works). Instituted in 2023, these awards recognise and celebrate the exceptional efforts and achievements of NMDC employees across the organisation.