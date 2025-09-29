NMDC wins 15 awards at 15th PRCI Excellence Awards

Hyderabad: NMDC has been honoured for corporate excellence, inclusive leadership, and social responsibility at the 19th Global Communication Conclave hosted by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Goa.

The two-day conclave saw awards presented by Goa Governor P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Sripad Yesso Naik, and Goa Assembly Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar. P Jaya Prakash, GM (Corporate Communication), received the honours on behalf of NMDC along with the corporate communication team.

At the 16th Chanakya Awards, NMDC secured four top honours: the Administration & Good Governance Award for CMD Amitava Mukherjee, the Inclusive Leadership Award for Director (Personnel) Priyadarshani Gaddam, the M R Ashok Kumar Memorial Award for PR for P Jaya Prakash, and PR Professional of the Year for Ch. Srinivasa Rao, DGM (Corporate Communication). NMDC also won the Champion of Champions Award (Runners-up), underscoring its industry leadership.

In total, NMDC bagged 15 awards and three consolation prizes, its best-ever performance. Recognitions spanned categories such as Website & Microsite, Community Impact, Corporate Film, Sustainability Communication, Healthcare Film, House Journal (English and Regional), Annual Report, Corporate Brochure, PR Campaign, CSR Project for Childcare, Cultural Transformation Initiative, and Health Communication.

Congratulating the team, CMD Mukherjee said the awards reflected “dedication and creativity in building meaningful connections with stakeholders,” calling it a proud moment for NMDC.