NMDC unveils new R&D centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: NMDC Ltd on Tuesday unveiled its new state-of-the-art Research and Development (R&D) centre in Patancheru near here aiming at advancing innovation in mineral processing and sustainable steel technology.

A press release from the iron ore miner said it has made strategic investments of over Rs 150 crore for research and development in the past five years and Rs 50 crore towards building the new Research and Development centre.

Spanning across eight acres in Patancheru, the leading-edge facility was inaugurated by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) of NMDC in the presence of other directors and senior

officials.

The Research and Development centre houses cutting-edge laboratories that foster innovation in sustainable mineral technology and ore beneficiation, manned by a team of experts, it said.

Amitava Mukherjee said, “Embracing our responsibility to innovate and lead the Indian mining industry towards a sustainable future through research and development, we open the doors to NMDC’s new state-of-the-art R&D centre. As we stride forward to innovate and inspire, we are not just investing in research here, we are investing in

India’s Future.”