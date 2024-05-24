NMDC Steel Ltd unveiles its logo

Hyderabad: NMDC Steel Ltd. (NSL) at Nagarnar, proudly unveiled its logo at the NMDC Steel Plant, marking a significant stride towards sustainable steel production. The novel and symbolic logo was unveiled by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge), NSL, in the presence of Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical) NSL, B Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer, NSL, K Praveen Kumar, Executive Director, NSL, along with officials & union representatives of NSL and NMDC.

This logo is a symbol of NSL’s ‘Ispati Irada’ and embodies the company’s commitment to crafting steel not just with power, but with purpose.

It represents NSL’s dedication to forging the future of steel with innovations that transformed hot metal into HR coil in just 9 days and achieving a record production of 1 million tonnes in merely

226 days.

Following the logo unveiling, NSL conducted its first-ever Annual Plan Meeting, The Annual Plan Meeting focused on building upon the previous year’s successes, addressing and stabilising operational challenges, and strategic initiatives for years to come.

The meeting focused on enhancing production efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and maintaining the momentum of innovation and excellence.

NSL’s initiatives are in line with its vision to become a leader in the steel sector, promoting sustainable practices and supporting the nation’s infrastructure growth.