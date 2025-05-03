NMDC Steel Ltd achieves record-breaking production, dispatch across key units in April

Nagarnar: NMDC Steel Ltd (NSL) added another proud chapter to its growth story on April 30, 2025, by achieving record-breaking production and dispatch across key units. The standout performance came from the Sinter Plant, which set a new monthly production record of 3,41,381 tonnes, a 10.8 per cent increase over its previous best of 3,08,146 tonnes. NSL also surpassed its highest daily and shift sinter outputs, reaffirming its commitment to operational excellence. The momentum carried through other units. The Blast Furnace achieved a new high of 2,30,111 tonnes of hot metal, up 8.5 per cent month-on-month. The Steel Melting Shop (SMS) posted its best month with 1,92,453 tonnes of liquid steel and 1,067 heats, marking 7.7 per cent and 5.7 per cent growth respectively. SMS also delivered its highest shift output to date, 20 heats and 3,586 tonnes in a single shift.

Reflecting on this achievement, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC and NMDC Steel Ltd, said, “These milestones are not just about numbers, they represent the power of a young steel plant proving its mettle. The achievement stands as a testimony to every employee whose dedication built this success from the ground up. It’s a reminder that nation-building begins with strong foundations, and NSL is ready to shape the future of steel in India.” Matching this performance, the Thin Slab Caster (TSC) recorded 1,87,670 tonnes of crude steel, reflecting a 6.4 per cent rise, while the Hot Strip Mill (HSM) produced 1,83,679 tonnes of HR Coil, up 6.3 per cent from the previous month. Together, these numbers highlight NSL’s ability to execute synchronized and efficient operations across the value chain. On the dispatch front, NSL achieved record volumes as well. HR Sheet dispatches rose by 58 per cent over the previous best of 3,432 tonnes in January 2025 to reach 5,424 tonnes in April 2025. Liquid Nitrogen dispatches increased by 39.6 per cent compared to the previous record of 722 tonnes in March 2025, touching a new high of 1,008 tonnes.