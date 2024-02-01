NMDC records best ever sales & production upto January 2024

Hyderabad: Navratna mining company, NMDC produced 4.54 million tonnes and sold 4.56 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in January 2024.

With an 8 per cent growth in production and 19 per cent uptick in sales from January 2023 volumes, NMDC has achieved its best ever January month sales since inception.

Foraying towards historic volumes this fiscal, the cumulative production and sales

stood at 36.32 MnT and 36.49 MnT respectively, upto January 2024.

From the corresponding period last year, the cumulative production is 17 per cent higher while the cumulative sales figure climbed by 23 per cent. This also marks the highest ever cumulative production and sales in company history during a ten month period.

Congratulating his team on the stellar growth run, Amitava Mukherjee, C&MD (Additional Charge) said, “In its standing as the largest iron ore producer of India commanding one-sixth share of the domestic market, NMDC’s sustained growth tells of the booming iron and steel sector. As the Economic Budget for next fiscal continues to lay emphasis on infrastructure development, we are heavily investing to build up our production and evacuation infrastructure, while enhancing our technical and digital

strength. NMDC has aligned its targets to meet the escalating demand for iron ore and is headed for milestone production in FY24.”