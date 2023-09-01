NMDC records best ever August month production

Hyderabad: NMDCproduced 3.41 million tonnes and sold 3.54 million tonnes of iron ore in the month of August 2023. With these volumes, the firm recorded its best ever August month production and sales with a growth of 38 per cent and 25 per cent over CPLY respectively.

These figures took NMDC’s production tally to 16.56 million tonnes and sales total to 17.43 million tonnes in FY24 thus far. The cumulative production climbed up by 23 per cent and sales increased by 30 per cent over CPLY. “These are our best-ever August and cumulative results, a testament to our relentless pursuit of 50 MnT production this fiscal,” said Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge).

Congratulating his team for this performance, he said, “NMDC plays a pivotal role in fostering self-reliance in the country by supplying high volumes and high-grade iron ore consistently. This performance speaks of our aspirations to transform into a global, sustainable, technology-driven company with enhanced production capacity, committed to set new benchmarks in

the industry.”