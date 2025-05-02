NMDC posts stellar performance in April with 15% surge in production

Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, delivered stellar physical performance in the month of April 2025. The company produced 4.00 MT of iron ore and sold 3.63 MT, marking its highest-ever April month volumes since inception.

With a growth of 15 per cent in production and 2.8 per cent in sales figures over CPLY (corresponding period last year), the national miner has set new highs and a strong start to the FY26.

On this exceptional start to FY26, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC, said, “Our consistent performance speaks volumes about NMDC’s commitment to excellence and growth. Our record-breaking April performance, coupled with best - ever despatch figures from our major iron ore mines - Kirandul, Bacheli, and Donimalai with a growth of 12 per cent, 4 per cent & 88 per cent respectively over CPLY solidifies our leadership position and sets a strong foundation for achieving our ambitious target of becoming 100MT mining company by 2030.”

In April 2025, NMDC achieved its highest-ever monthly despatch, marking a significant 23 per cent increase over CPLY. The Bacheli Complex also excelled, recording its best-ever April road despatch at 2.22 lakh tonnes (LT), a notable 25 per cent rise.

Furthermore, the company’s pellet production soared to an all-time high of 0.23 lakh tonnes, surpassing the previous April record set in 2018.