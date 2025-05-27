NMDC posts PAT of Rs 6,693 cr in FY25

Hyderabad: NMDC Ltd, India’s largest iron ore producer, has announced its financial and operational results for FY25.

The company reported a turnover of Rs 23,668 crore, a 11 per cent increase from Rs 21,294 crore in FY25. PBT before exceptional items rose by 12 per cent to Rs 9,296 crore year-on-year while PAT stood at Rs 6,693 crore, up 19 per cent year-on-year.

Standalone EBITDA during FY25 stood at Rs 9,847 crore, a 13 per cent YoY increase over Rs 8,709 crore in the corresponding previous year. On a sequential basis, revenue for Q4 stood at Rs 6,953 crore, up 6 per cent QoQ from Rs 6,531 crore in Q3.

Operationally, NMDC maintained its growth trajectory with quarterly production at 13.31 MnT, up 1 per cent QoQ FY25. Sales rose to 12.67 MnT of iron ore in Q4 FY25, registering a 1 per cent increase. Revenue stood at 7 per cent increase over the previous Q4 of CPLY whereas PAT stood at 2 per cent increase (QoQ)

The Company Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1 per share subject to approval of shareholder. In addition, the first interim dividend of Rs. 2.30 per equity share for FY 2024-25 has been paid. The total dividend paid for the year is Rs 2901 crore to the shareholders.

Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman & MD, NMDC, stated, “Our focus has always been on consistent, year-on-year progress to reach the final milestone of 100 MTPA in next five years. What matters is that we stay on track and keep building on our momentum. The initiatives we’ve undertaken in recent years are now translating into tangible results, and that gives us confidence in the direction we’re headed. In the ongoing quarter, our focus remains on innovation, sustainability, and value creation. We are firmly on track to achieve our long-term target”.