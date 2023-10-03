NMDC posts 10% rise in iron ore output in Sept

New Delhi: State-owned miner NMDC Ltd on Tuesday posted a 9.8 per cent rise in iron ore production at 3 million tonnes (MT) in September.

The company’s iron ore output in September last year was 2.73 MT, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

The production and sales figures are provisional.

Sales of the state-owned company also increased to 3.11 million tonnes in September, over 2.91 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The company’s iron ore production in the April-September period also increased to 19.56 MT, as against 16.18 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The sales of NMDC in the first six months of the current fiscal also increased to 20.53 MT, over 16.36 MT in the year-ago period.

NMDC is the country’s largest producer of iron ore.

Since inception, the corporation under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, has been involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals including copper, rock phosphate, limestone, magnesite, diamond, tungsten and beach sands amongst others in some of the most remote corners of the

country.