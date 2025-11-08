NMDC Ltd celebrates one year of ‘Transformation, Innovation Dept’

Hyderabad: NMDC Ltd is celebrating one year of its Transformation & Innovation Department, formed on November 4, 2024 to expedite strategic projects, foste a culture of innovation, and ensue adaptability in a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

In just 12 months, it has become a driving force, bringing first-of-its-kind mining technologies to India. Created with a purpose to expedite strategic initiatives and strengthen NMDC’s competitive edge, the Transformation & Innovation Department has successfully bridged the gap between ambition and execution, ensuring that the organisation remains responsive to the changing dynamics of the global mining industry.

“Our first year has been a journey of learning, innovation, and transformation,” said Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC. “In establishing the T&I Department, we set out to build the future of NMDC, one that changes the way mining is done: agile, technology-led, and purpose-driven. Over the past year, we have not only implemented change but also inspired it. As we look ahead, our focus remains clear to accelerate NMDC’s growth through innovation, strengthen our role in India’s industrial progress, and redefine what responsible mining can achieve.” Mpost