NMDC logs record-breaking production up to July 2023

Hyderabad: NMDC, a Navratna miner under the Ministry of Steel reported a production of 13.15 million tonnes and sales of 14.18 million tonnes up to July 2023, recording its highest ever production in any corresponding period since inception showing 20 per cent & 33.5 per cent year-on-year growth in production and sales respectively.

In the month of July, the mining major produced 2.44 million tonnes and sold 3.03 million tonnes of iron ore showing a growth of 19 per cent & 2.7 per cent month-on-month CPLY in production and sales respectively.

Growing from strength to strength, the National Miner has delivered record performances in FY24 so far. Paving the way towards becoming a 100 MnT mining company, NMDC is gearing up to surpass its historic production of 40 MnT for two fiscals in a row.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) said, “NMDC has been reporting record-breaking iron ore production in FY24 so far. With a legacy of more than 40 million tonne annual production, over the last two years our achievement of the highest ever production up to July in any corresponding period in company history is a testament to our resilience and agility. Our strong commitment to expansion and technology is enabling our growth vertically, horizontally and geographically. We will continue to leverage our strengths to sustain this momentum and become a global mining company.”