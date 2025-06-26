NMDC launches edu initiatives for Chhattisgarh’s tribal youth

Hyderabad: Leading iron ore producer NMDC Limited has invited applications for its flagship CSR initiative ‘Balika Shiksha Yojana’ and also launched a ‘Medical Technology Programme’ in partnership with Apollo University, Chittoor, that aims to provide opportunities to the tribal youth of Chhattisgarh.

Under the Balika Shiksha Yojana, NMDC is offering 100 per cent free nursing education to young tribal girls from Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Bijapur and Narayanpur to pursue B.Sc (Nursing 4 years) and GNM (3 years) courses at institutes, namely Apollo School of Nursing, Yashoda School of Nursing, and KIMS College of Nursing in Hyderabad.

The programme offers a total of 200 seats, including 110 seats for B.Sc. Nursing and 90 seats for GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) courses. It will cover all educational expenses, including tuition, hostel, and academic costs, with an investment of Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh per student.

The applicant’s family income must not exceed Rs 72,000 per annum. The application window will close on June 28.

Meanwhile, under the Medical Technology Programme, NMDC, in partnership with Apollo University, Chittoor, is offering fully sponsored Allied Healthcare education for eligible Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Dantewada and Bastar districts.

The initiative aims to empower tribal youth with professional skills for livelihood. The programme will provide 90 seats for aspiring students (60% reserved for girls and 40% reserved for males). The specialised B.Sc. programmes being offered include - Emergency Medical Technology, Medical Lab Technology, Anaesthesiology & Operation Theatre Technician, Imaging Technology, Physician Assistant, and Renal Dialysis Technology.

Applications for the same are open till June 30.