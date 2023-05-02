NMDC iron ore output up 11.42% to 3.51 MT in April

New Delhi: State-owned NMDC Ltd on Tuesday reported an 11.42 per cent rise in its iron ore production of 3.51 million tonne (MT) in April 2023. It produced 3.15 MT of iron ore in the same month last year, NMDC said.Last month, the company's sales rose by around 10 per cent to 3.43 MT from 3.12 MT in April 2022. Besides iron ore, Hyderabad-based NMDC is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

Congratulating his team on the spectacular performance, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC said, “Our dedication and consistency is displayed in NMDC’s back-to-back grit to outperform itself as seen in April’s solid figures. We are continuously adopting new processes and technologies to strengthen our supply-chain and continue to meet the growing iron ore demands of the nation. We are now aiming at becoming a 100 MTPA mining company by 2030 and are treading confidently on the road map laid for achieving the same.