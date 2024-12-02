NMDC hits record with 18% rise in production, 5.5% sales growth in Nov

Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, has once again demonstrated its operational excellence by registering its best-ever November performance since inception.

The company’s production stood at 4.51 million tonnes (MT), a notable increase from 3.83 MT in November 2023, and sales at 4 MT of iron ore, surpassing previous November records of 3.79MT.

This marks an impressive 18 per cent increase in production growth and a 5.5 per cent growth in sales against corresponding period last year.

Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance), NMDC, said, “Achieving the best-ever production and sales figures for November is a momentous achievement for NMDC. This is a reflection of the team’s steadfast dedication and rigorous efforts and the company’s commitment to driving growth and performance. As we move forward, we remain focused on sustainable growth and delivering value to our stakeholders.”

The positive results achieved by NMDC this November are a testament to the meticulous planning, ideal pricing mechanisms, and consistent off-take by customers.

The dedicated efforts of the entire team have been pivotal in driving these impressive outcomes, ensuring the company’s operational efficiency and market responsiveness.