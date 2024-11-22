NMDC establishes new vertical dedicated to innovative technological advancements

Hyderabad: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC Ltd has established a new vertical dedicated to innovative technological advancements. Recently, the ‘Transformation and Innovation’ vertical was introduced in its Hyderabad head office, marking a new chapter in NMDC’s

storied legacy.

NMDC’s leadership envisioned a dedicated department to foster a culture of innovation, enhance adaptability and enable faster decision-making.

The ‘Transformation and Innovation’ vertical will act as the engine driving NMDC’s Vision 2030 of achieving a 100 MnT production capacity, translating ambitious aspirations into actionable outcomes.

The team will consist of six executives, including two Deputy General Managers (DGMs) and three Assistant General Managers (AGMs), and will be led by a Chief General Manager (CGM). The CGM will report directly to the Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) and the top management to enable faster decision-making and action. This vertical will focus on driving strategic initiatives that enhance the organisation’s competitive edge, foster a culture of innovation, and ensure adaptability in the rapidly evolving market landscape.

Moreover, this vertical will be responsible for concept to commissioning of specific projects to be implemented in PPP model. NMDC aims to leverage private sector expertise, share the capital investment and establish long-term operational efficiencies.

The department will focus on transformative projects and continuous improvements. The Projects that will be covered in the next 3-5 years will entail an investment of Rs 8, 000 crore to 10,000 crore. Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC, said, “The Transformation and Innovation Department will not only provide solutions to existing challenges but also enable us to navigate the evolving ecosystem of the mining industry. This department will spearhead transformation, bringing cutting-edge technologies, many of which are first-of-their-kind in India’s mining sector. From cross-country conveying systems, buffer stockyards and blending yards to automated sampling, this initiative underscores our commitment to futuristic goals.”