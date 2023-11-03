NMDC delivers its best ever performance in Oct

Hyderabad: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC recorded its best ever performance in company history, producing 3.92 MT and selling 3.44 MT of iron ore in October 2023. The mining major reported a growth of 11 per cent in both production and sales numbers of October 2023 over CPLY.

NMDC’s cumulative production upto October 2023 stood at 23.48 MT, 19 per cent more than the production upto October 2022 (19.71 MnT). Cumulative sales till October rose by 23 per cent, from 19.44 MT to 23.99 MT.

Congratulating his team on this stellar performance, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge) said, “These numbers are the wind beneath our wings in our flight towards the target of 50 MT production. Record breaking performances month after month are a testament to Team NMDC’s steely spirit. Our confidence in digitalisation, investment in technology, and commitment to responsible mining will contribute to building a strong future of mining in India.”