NMDC celebrates 76th Republic Day

Hyderabad: The nation’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC, commemorated the 76th Republic Day with grand celebrations at its Hyderabad Head Office and other mining projects across India. Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), unfurled the National Flag at the Head Office in the presence of NMDC’s leadership team and enthusiastic employees. The event was graced by Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), B Vishwanath, CVO, G Priyadarshini, CGM (Personnel & Administration) and other senior officials and employees.

In his Republic Day address, Amitava Mukherjee said, “Republic Day is not just a celebration of our democratic ethos but a reminder of the immense responsibility we bear, both as citizens and as an organisation. NMDC has emerged as a growth leader, achieving a 9 per cent surge in production and a 5 per cent increase in sales over CPLY. As we stride into the fourth quarter, we are ready to blaze past the 45 million tonne milestone with confidence and determination. With record growth in revenue from operations (20 per cent) and profit after tax (23 per cent) in Q2 FY25, we continue to set industry benchmarks.”

Emphasising the company’s role in India’s growth journey, he added, “Our vision extends beyond mining, as reflected in NMDC Steel Limited’s achievements and our expanded flagship CSR initiative, Balika Shiksha Yojana, now empowering 85 tribal girls with professional nursing education. At NMDC, we remain committed to being of the greatest service to India.”

As part of the Republic Day celebrations, NMDC organised the ‘Republic Day Run 2025’ across its projects in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. NMDC’s brand ambassador and two-time World Champion boxer, Nikhat Zareen took part in the run inspiring the runners. Her presence underscored the importance of fitness and aligned with the goals of the ‘Fit India Movement.’ promoting both physical and mental well-being and encouraging employees and local communities to embrace a healthier

lifestyle.