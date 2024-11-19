NMDC celebrated foundation day on Nov 15

Hyderabad: NMDC celebrated its Foundation Day on November 15, 2024 marking 67 years of an excellent journey. Sandeep Poundrik, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, visited the Head Office to review the corporation’s ongoing projects and achievements.

During the visit, the Secretary was briefed by Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), NMDC on the latest developments of the company, including key milestones in operational efficiency, sustainability initiatives and upcoming growth plans.

As part of the visit, Chief Guest Sandeep Poundrik also attended the ‘CMD Excellence Award 2024’ ceremony, marking a special occasion in celebration of NMDC’s 67th Foundation Day. The ceremony was also graced by Amitava Mukherjee and other senior leadership, including Vishwanath Suresh, Director (Commercial), Vinay Kumar, Director (Technical), Joydeep Dasgupta, Director (Production), B Vishwanath, CVO, senior officials along with all the employees and their family members.

The CMD Excellence awards were presented in different categories, namely Khanij Ratna (individual and Group), NMDC Ratna (individual and group), CMD Shield for Best Department – Production and Sales and CMD Shield for Best Department-Support. These awards have been constituted in the year 2023 to honour and appreciate the efforts of employees across the organization

Congratulating the NMDC family, Amitava Mukherjee, said, “It’s time to celebrate what we’ve been, what we are, and what we’ll become. And you, the awardees, inspire us all. Having said that, in the next 6 years, we must achieve what took 66 years to build - mining the minerals yet to be tapped, driving performance and embracing transformation. While the past is proud, it’s the future that excites us. Our successes raise the bar and with that comes greater

responsibility.”