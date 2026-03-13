NMDC becomes India’s first miner to produce 50 MT iron ore in a fiscal

Hyderabad: NMDC Limited has scripted history by becoming the first mining company in the country to produce 50 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in a single financial year, a significant milestone that comes days ahead of the close of FY26.

Established in 1958 to develop India’s iron ore resources, NMDC produced around 10 MT in 1978.

Over the decades, output has expanded fivefold to reach a historic 50 MT in FY26, reflecting the company’s steady transformation into the backbone of India’s iron ore supply chain.

NMDC’s rise to the 50-million-tonne mark also underscores a sharp acceleration in growth in recent years. Production has increased by nearly two-thirds since 2015, rising from about 30 MT to 50 MT, with nearly one-fifth of the current capacity added in the last four years alone showing the fastest expansion phase in the company’s history.

As India advances towards its target of expanding steelmaking capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030, ensuring a stable and reliable domestic supply of iron ore has become a strategic priority.

Commenting on the achievement, Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and MD, NMDC Ltd, said: “Reaching 50 million tonnes is a notable achievement and reflects the strong progress we have made under NMDC 2.0. What once took decades to build, we have accelerated in just a few years through sharper execution, responsible mining practices, and a clear commitment to national priorities. Being India’s largest iron ore producer comes with a huge responsibility, and this milestone reflects not just the strength of our operations but also the trust placed in us to support the nation’s steel ecosystem.”

With highly mechanised operations across the mineral-rich regions of Chhattisgarh & Karnataka, NMDC remains central to ensuring the country’s iron ore security.