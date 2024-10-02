NMDC bags two national awards for sustainable mining practices & CSR

Hyderabad: NMDC Ltd is proud to announce its dual recognition at two prestigious national awards, underscoring its leadership in both corporate social responsibility and sustainable mining practices.

At a ceremony held in Mumbai, NMDC was awarded the first Prize at The CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2024 in the category of Women Empowerment and Child Welfare for its flagship program, the Balika Shiksha Yojana. This recognition highlights NMDC’s commitment to empowering women and children in the Bastar region.

In another proud moment, at the ASSOCHAM Awards 2024 held in Kolkata, NMDC’s focus on sustainability and mining innovation was recognised with two prestigious awards: the Mining Excellence Award for its commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance principles & Sustainability of the Year, and the Award for Excellence in Mining Innovation and Mineral Development of the Year.

Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Addl. Charge) NMDC, stated, “These awards reflect our enduring commitment to sustainable growth and community welfare. NMDC’s mission is not only to be India’s leading iron ore producer, but to ensure that our success positively impacts society and the environment. Achieving recognition in both CSR and mining innovation proves that we are moving in the right direction - one that aligns with national goals of development and sustainability.”