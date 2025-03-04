NMDC bags 5 coveted accolades at Governance Now 11th PSU Awards

Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer continues its industry leadership with five coveted accolades at the Governance Now 11th PSU Awards in New Delhi.

The PSU Leadership award was conferred upon Amitava Mukherjee, CMD (Additional Charge), while Priyadarshani, Director (Personnel), was honoured with the CSR Leadership award and P Jaya Prakash, GM, Corporate Communications with the Communication Leadership award. The company also received awards for CSR: Environment & Sustainability and Innovation in Operational Excellence. These accolades demonstrate NMDC’s dedication to innovation and excellence, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

The awards were conferred by Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State, Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines, along with Satya Pal Singh, Former Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation. On behalf of NMDC P Jaya Prakash (GM, Corporate Communications) and Ch. Srinivasa Rao (DGM, Corporate Communications) accepted the awards.