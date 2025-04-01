NMDC achieves 44.04 MT production in FY25

Hyderabad: NMDC Ltd has successfully achieved the 44.04 million tonnes (MT) production and 44.4 MT sales milestone in the fiscal year ending March 2025.

The company achieved its highest-ever Q4 sales performance since inception, with sales rising to 12.66 MT.

In March 2025, NMDC’s production stood at 3.55 MT, while sales rose 6 per cent year-on-year to 4.21 MT, up from 3.96 MT in March FY24.

In the year ending quarter, NMDC showed a stable growth trajectory, reporting a production of 13.27 MT in Q4 FY25. Sales witnessed a 6 per cent sequential increase from the December quarter (Q3 FY25) and also showed a year-on-year improvement, rising from 12.54 MT in Q4 FY24 to 12.66 MT in Q4 FY25.

Additionally, demonstrating strategic foresight and a strong commitment to capacity expansion, NMDC recorded its highest-ever standalone CAPEX of Rs 3,707 crores.

Commending all employees on a new beginning to FY26, Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC said, “As we step into the new financial year, India’s iron ore demand continues to rise, driven by lower exports and steady expansion in merchant mining. Despite challenges, NMDC’s strategic planning and sustained efforts enabled us to maintain our top line in FY 2024-25. Entering FY26 brings us one step

closer to our ambitious goal of reaching 100 million tonnes of production capacity by 2030. We must continue to drive efforts to optimize productivity and streamline operations.”