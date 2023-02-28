Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates PNB’s solar-powered mobile ATM in Sikkim

Gangtok: In line with its comprehensive plan to reduce carbon footprint ,Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, introduced Sikkim’s first solar-powered mobile ATM in Gangtok. The same was flagged off by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, at a ceremony on Tuesday morning in the presence of CM PS Golay; Secretary DFS, Vivek Joshi and Chairman of NABARD, Shaji K V along with PNB Zonal Head Durgapur, Prabir Kumar Tah; Circle Head, NJP - Siliguri, Pulin Kumar Patnaik and Advisor PNB , Gauri Prosad Sarm

