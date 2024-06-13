Nirmala Sitharaman assumes charge as finance minister, to ensure ‘Ease of Living’

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday assumed charge as the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister for the second consecutive term and is slated to soon present the final Budget for FY ‘25, that is going to set the tone for the Modi 3.0 government’s priorities and direction for Viksit Bharat.

Upon her reaching the North Block office, Sitharaman was greeted by Finance Secretary T V Somanathan and other top officials. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present. Chaudhary assumed charge on Tuesday evening. After assuming charge, the Finance and Corporate Affairs minister was briefed on the ongoing policy issues by the Secretaries of the different departments, an official statement said.

She noted that the government is fully committed to ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for its citizens and will continue to take further steps in this regard. Sitharaman also stated that the reforms undertaken since 2014 will continue, which will further provide macroeconomic stability and growth for India. She also highlighted India’s commendable growth story in recent years amidst global challenges and noted that there is an optimistic economic outlook for the coming years. She urged the departments to advance the NDA government’s development agenda with renewed vigour and ensure responsive policymaking to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

She also said that the government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ and called for the continued support and cooperation of all stakeholders, including industry leaders, regulators, and the citizens, to ensure a strong and vibrant economy. Sitharaman, who is credited with carrying forward second-generation reforms in her last term, would be creating a record by presenting the seventh Budget in a row and sixth full Budget consecutively.

Full Budget for FY ‘25 is likely to be presented to the newly formed 18th Lok Sabha next month.