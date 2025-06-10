Niraj Kumar Panda takes charge as CGM of SBI Kolkata Circle

New Delhi: Niraj Kumar Panda, a Probationary Officer of the 1995 Batch, has assumed the position of Chief General Manager (CGM), State Bank of India, Kolkata Circle, effective from June 7, 2025. Prior to this assignment, Panda served as the Chief General Manager of International Banking Group at SBI’s Corporate Centre, Mumbai, overseeing the Bank’s global operations. Over his nearly 30-year career, he has gained extensive experience in Corporate Credit, Retail Banking, International Banking & Pvt Equity. His overseas assignments include roles as Head of Credit at SBI New York Branch and Vice President & Head – Syndication at SBI US Operations. Panda holds a Master’s degree in Business Management and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.