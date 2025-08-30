Nippon India Silver ETF crosses Rs 10K cr Assets Under Management

New Delhi: Nippon India Silver ETF has crossed Rs 10,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), marking a historic milestone for Silver ETFs in India. This achievement reinforces the growing acceptance of Silver ETFs as a mainstream investment avenue among Indian investors.

Speaking on the development, Vikram Dhawan, Head – Commodities and Fund Manager, Nippon India Mutual Fund, said: “Silver ETFs in India have gained momentum because they transform what was once a cumbersome physical investment into a simple, transparent, and regulated product. Investors who previously relied on coins or bars are increasingly finding ETFs more efficient — eliminating concerns around purity, storage, or liquidity. Coupled with rising global demand from solar and electric vehicles, Silver ETFs have become a natural complement to gold in Indian portfolios.”

Why Silver ETFs Have Done Well in India:

(1) Global demand tailwinds: Silver prices supported by both safe-haven investment demand and industrial uses (solar, EVs, electronics).

(2) Diversification appeal: Seen as a higher-beta complement to gold, providing tactical upside in portfolios.

(3) Shift from physical silver: Traditional buying of coins and bars is often cumbersome due to purity, storage, and liquidity concerns.

(4) ETFs as a solution: Offer dematerialised, exchange-traded, physically backed exposure — transparent, regulated, and convenient.

(5) Cost and liquidity efficiency: ETFs avoid making charges while offering high tradability, price transparency, and quick entry/exit on NSE/BSE, unlike physical silver which can be illiquid.

The milestone underscores growing investor confidence in silver as an important asset class and validates the role of ETFs in transforming the way

Indians access and hold precious metals.