Nippon India Mutual Fund expands digital partnership with Adobe

NEW DELHI: Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF) has expanded its strategic partnership with Adobe to enhance its digital investor experience. By leveraging Adobe’s generative AI-powered content and digital asset management system, Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Sites and AEM Assets, NIMF aims to create a more personalised, e-commerce-like, persona-driven journey for investors across its website and mobile app.

NIMF’s digital transformation efforts focus on improving investor engagement through dynamic content delivery, streamlined asset management, and an omni-channel experience. AEM Sites will deliver tailored content across web and mobile platforms, while AEM Assets will optimise media management workflows, maintaining brand consistency and accelerating time to market. The company aims to reduce bounce rates and significantly increase website conversions.

Arpanarghya Saha, Chief Digital Officer at NIMF, emphasised the importance of digital innovation to enhance investor experiences. “As investors increasingly engage via digital channels, our partnership with Adobe enables us to create personalised, seamless interactions,” he said.

NIMF has already been using Adobe Analytics, Adobe Campaign, and Adobe Target for over five years, achieving a 90% increase in open rates and a 150% rise in click-through rates for targeted investor campaigns.

Venu Juvvala, Head of Digital Experience Business at Adobe India, highlighted that the partnership reflects the growing trend of asset management companies adopting digital-first strategies to enhance customer experience. Adobe’s enterprise applications will support NIMF in delivering personalised experiences at scale and orchestrating seamless investor journeys across multiple touchpoints in India’s expanding mutual

fund industry.