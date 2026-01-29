Nippon India MF’s Gold, Silver ETF AUM crosses Rs 1L crore

New Delhi: Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), has achieved a major milestone in India’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) space, with assets under management (AUM) of its Gold and Silver ETFs crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

According to data released by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nippon India Mutual Fund’s Gold ETF AUM stood at Rs 55,124.5 crore, while its Silver ETF AUM was Rs 47,392.0 crore, taking the combined AUM to Rs 1,02,516.5 crore as on January 28. With this, NIMF has emerged as the largest manager of precious metals ETFs in the country.

NIMF alone accounts for “more than one-third of the total Gold and Silver ETF investments among the top 10 AMCs”.