Nippon India launches industry 1st sonic identity

Wednesday: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India), the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), proudly announces the unveiling of its groundbreaking sonic identity – a powerful soundscape symbolizing Financial Freedom

NIMF is the first asset management company in India to launch its own brand sound. This innovative initiative underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and fostering deeper connections with investors.

Inspired by the trust of NIMF’s investors, the brand sound embodies the essence of reliability and establishes a distinct brand identity in the competitive financial landscape. It serves as a testament to the company’s gratitude towards its investors.

Crafted by BrandMusiq, India’s leading specialist in sonic identities, NIMF’s new musical logo (MOGOSCAPE) NIMF’s new musical logo link encapsulates the core values, emotions, and persona of the organisation.