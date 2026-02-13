Nippon India Gold BeES ranks 6th globally in Jan with $911.7 mn inflows

New Delhi: Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), has achieved a significant global milestone as its flagship product, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, ranked 6th globally in terms of gold ETF fund flows for January 2026, according to the latest data released by the World Gold Council.

During the month, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES recorded net inflows of $911.7 million, with gold demand of 5.7 tonnes, placing it among the top-performing gold ETFs worldwide and making it the highest-ranked Indian gold ETF globally for the period.

The ranking places Nippon India ETF Gold BeES alongside some of the world’s largest and most established gold ETFs from the United States, China, and Europe, underlining India’s growing prominence in global gold investment flows.

As per World Gold Council data, global gold ETFs witnessed strong inflows in January 2026 amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, expectations of interest rate realignments, and continued demand for portfolio diversification.

Against this backdrop, the strong performance of Nippon India ETF Gold BeES reflects sustained investor preference for transparent, regulated, and cost-efficient gold investment avenues.

Among the Top 15 gold ETFs globally by flows during the month, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood out as the sole representative from India, reinforcing its leadership position in the domestic gold ETF category and its increasing relevance on the global stage.

This development further strengthens Nippon India Mutual Fund’s position as a key participant in India’s evolving ETF ecosystem, particularly in commodities, where investor awareness and adoption continue to deepen.