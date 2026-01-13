Nippon India ETF Gold BeES ranks 15th globally with $1.17 billion inflow

New Delhi: Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India), which manages Nippon India Mutual Fund, has achieved a global milestone as its flagship product, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, ranked among the world’s top 15 gold ETFs by fund flows, according to World Gold Council data for December 2025.

The ETF attracted inflows of $1.17 billion during the year, making it India’s largest gold ETF and placing it 15th globally. It also led domestic gold ETF inflows by a wide margin, strengthening its leadership in India’s expanding gold ETF market.

The achievement comes amid rising global demand for gold-backed ETFs as investors sought protection from macroeconomic uncertainty. Globally, gold ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.5 billion in 2025.

India was the third-largest market for gold ETF inflows at $4.37 billion, behind the US and China, with Nippon India ETF Gold BeES the only Indian fund in the global top 20. Mpost