‘Nine NBFCs surrender certificate of registration’

Mumbai: The RBI on Friday said nine Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), including PhonePe Technology Services and Aditya Birla Finance, have surrendered their certificate of registration (CoR) due to various reasons.

In another release, the central bank said it has cancelled CoR of 31 NBFCs.

PhonePe Technology Services Private Ltd surrendered its CoR following exit from Non-Banking Financial Institution (NBFI) business.

Aditya Birla Finance surrendered the certificate after amalgamation with parent company.

The RBI also said the CoR issued to RBG Leasing and Credit Private Ltd and Yashila Investment and Finance Company Private Limited has been restored after considering the orders passed by the Appellate Authority/Courts.

The central bank advised the two NBFCs to adhere to the applicable provisions and guidelines/directions, including reporting requirements.