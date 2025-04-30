Nifty, Sensex settle flat

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed range-bound for the second consecutive session and ended flat on Wednesday in a highly volatile trade amid escalated geopolitical tensions and selling in Bajaj twins.

Sustained foreign fund inflows, however, restricted the markets decline.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge declined 46.14 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 80,242.24. During the day, it hit a high of 80,525.61 and a low of 79,879.15, gyrating 646.46 points.

The NSE Nifty ended marginally lower by 1.75 points or 0.01 per cent at 24,334.20.

“Nifty extended its consolidation for the second consecutive session, closing flat ahead of key US economic data (Q1 GDP) today. Market sentiment remains cautious due to the ongoing India-Pakistan geopolitical concerns,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

From the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finserv dropped over 5 per cent, while Bajaj Finance tanked almost 5 per cent each.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

Meanwhile, NBFC firm Bajaj Finance on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,940 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Tata Motors, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Asian Paints were among the other laggards from the 30-share pack. Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

The BSE smallcap gauge tanked 1.74 per cent and midcap index declined by 0.72 per cent. Among sectoral indices, industrials dropped 1.20 per cent, services (1.10 per cent), commodities (0.93 per cent), power (0.89 per cent), utilities (0.88 per cent) and financial services (0.72 per cent).