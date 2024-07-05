Nifty scales fresh lifetime high, Sensex slips below 80,000 mark

Mumbai: The broader NSE benchmark Nifty advanced further to settle at an all-time high for the third straight session on Friday, while the BSE gauge Sensex retreated from the record to slip below the 80k mark, as investors were indecisive at the current levels.



In a volatile session, the broader NSE Nifty continued its record-breaking run and inched up 21.70 points or 0.09 per cent to close at its lifetime high of 24,323.85, helped by fag-end buying on select counters.

As many as 34 Nifty shares advanced, and 16 declined.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 53.07 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,996.60, indicating market indecisiveness.

A total of 2,242 stocks advanced, while 1,686 declined and 88 remained unchanged on the BSE.

On a weekly basis, the BSE Sensex jumped 963.87 points or 1.21 per cent, and Nifty gained 313.25 points.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, Power Grid, ITC, JSW Steel and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the major gainers.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap gauge rose 0.70 per cent, and the midcap index climbed 0.75 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, oil & gas surged 1.77 per cent, energy jumped 1.70 per cent, capital goods (1.55 per cent), industrials (1.48 per cent) and power (1.24 per cent).

In contrast, financial services fell 0.59 per cent, consumer durables (0.43 per cent), bank (0.18 per cent), IT (0.13 per cent), and tech (0.06 per cent).

Shares of Reliance Industries jumped nearly 3 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,197.65 apiece.

The stock of the most valued firm by market valuation climbed by Rs 48,723.54 crore to Rs 21,51,562.56 crore.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.09 per cent to $87.35 a barrel.