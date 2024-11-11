NIFT conducts grand convocation ceremony for 2023-24 batch

NEW DELHI: The joint convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) was conducted by students from NIFT Delhi, Raebareli, Kangra, and Panchkula in New Delhi for their graduating batch of 2023-24. Giriraj Singh, Minister of Textiles, presided over the convocation function and conferred the degrees upon 810 students graduating from a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in design, management, and technology and four PhD recipients.

He appealed to the young, fresh graduates to join this startup society so that they can be job providers instead of the seekers. He emphasised strongly that the curriculum must include artificial and blockchain technology at all of NIFT’s campuses situated across 19 locations. NIFT students will really become leaders in the fashion and textile sector of India in the future. On his part, the Hon’ble Minister distributed awards in three categories: Best Academic Performance, Extraordinary Service, and Student of the Year.

NIFT has been an institution of excellence in fashion education since its inception in 1986, with 19 campuses across the country. The institute said over 80 percent of its 2024 graduating students were placed, with the highest package being Rs 18 lakh. Guests of honour included Rachna Shah, Secretary (Textiles), Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary (Textiles), Tanu Kashyap, Director General NIFT, and campus directors from the four participating campuses.

Ranked among the world’s 10th fashion institutions by CEO World Magazine for 2024, NIFT Delhi is India’s premier fashion institute and one of the leaders from the front through impactful contributions that include designing combat uniforms for the Indian Army and attire for Supreme Court and Rashtrapati Bhawan.

NIFT Raebareli students have made India proud by winning several accolades at New Zealand’s World of Wearable Art and were also honoured at the government-sponsored box-packaging contest for commemorative coins.

NIFT Kangra has come a long way in focusing on sustainability; it conducted the international conference in which over 600 submissions were received and collaborated with UNDP for empowering women artisans. It instituted “Mend in Public” in collaboration with the Fashion Revolution, which puts it at the top of eco-conscious education.