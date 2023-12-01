NICASA organises industrial visit to Munjal Showa Ltd Haridwar unit

Haridwar: ICAI’s NICASA (Northern India Chartered Accountants Students’ Association) recently organised a transformative industrial visit to Munjal Showa Ltd. Haridwar unit on the November 17 and 18, 2023.

The visit provided a unique opportunity for Students to delve into the intricate workings of the manufacturing process, focusing on shock absorbers.

On the first day, participants explored the plant, gaining insights into the various stages that contribute to the creation of the final product.

Engaging sessions elucidated the intricacies of the production line, offering a comprehensive understanding of the industrial landscape.

The second day took a cultural turn, with students attending the mesmerizing Ganga Arti at Harki Pauri in the morning. The spiritual journey continued with a sacred dip in the holy Ganges, followed by a visit to the revered Mansa Devi temple. Seeking blessings from the goddess, the participants embraced both the educational and spiritual dimensions of this enriching excursion.