NIACL Q1 PAT jumps 80% YoY to Rs 391 crore

new delhi: The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) has posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 391 crore in Q1 FY26, marking an 80 per cent growth from Rs 217 crore in Q1 FY25.

The assets under management stood at Rs 1,00,802 crore, with a net worth of Rs 45,414 crore and a stable solvency ratio of 1.87x, indicating a healthy balance sheet.

Girija Subramanian, Chairman and Managing Director, stated: “It gives me great pleasure to inform you that NIACL has achieved a gross written premium of Rs 13,334 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 13.11% in Q1FY26. The domestic gross direct premium during the period grew by 15.27% vis-à-vis the industry which grew by 8.84%. Consequently, our market share for the period increased from 14.65% to 15.51%.”

She added that the growth was notable despite a cautious stance in the Motor line of business due to competitive pressures. The combined ratio remained stable at 116.16%, with strong performance from the Fire, Engineering, and Health portfolios.

However, the company’s underwriting results were impacted by the Air India flight incident, higher health segment loss ratios, and large claims in Liability and Miscellaneous segments. Legacy provisions also weighed on results but were offset by healthy investment income, helping NIACL post a solid quarter.