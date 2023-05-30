NHPC’s FY23 PAT rises 8% to Rs 3,834 crore

Faridabad: NHPC Limiteddeclared its Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year 2022-23 with the approval of its Board of Directors.

The Company has reported standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,834 crore in FY23 against Rs 3,538 crore for FY22, which is higher by 8 per cent.

Consolidated Net Profit for FY23 stood at Rs 3,890 crore compared to Rs 3,524 crore in FY22, thereby registering an increase of 10 per cent. NHPC Power Stations achieved generation of 24907 Million Units (MUs) in FY23.

The Board of Directors have recommended total dividend of Rs 1.85 per share for FY

2022-2023.