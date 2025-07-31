NHPC, IIM Jammu sign agreement for leadership & capacity building

Jammu: NHPC Limited, India’s foremost Hydropower Company and a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Government of India has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, one of the country’s premier institutions of national importance.

The MoU, formalised on Thursday at NHPC’s Corporate Office, Faridabad, heralds a new chapter in strategic academia-industry collaboration aimed at advancing leadership development, institutional learning and researchdriven transformation.

The MoU was signed by Rajeev R Asthana, General Manager (HRD), NHPC and Cmdr. Kesavan Baskkaran (Retd.), Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Jammu in the esteemed presence of Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), NHPC; Prof. Rajesh Sikka, Co-Chairperson (Executive Education & Consultancy), IIM Jammu; NK Jain, Executive Director (HR), NHPC and other senior officials.