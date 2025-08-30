NHPC hosts 49th annual general meeting

New Delhi: NHPC hosted its 49th Annual General Meeting on Saturday via video conferencing from its Registered Office in Faridabad. The members of the company inter-alia considered proposal for declaration of final dividend of Rs 0.51/- per equity share for FY25, which is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40/- per equity share paid in March 2025. R P Goyal, CMD, NHPC addressed the shareholders at the AGM wherein members of NHPC Board including Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects), Suprakash Adhikari, Director (Technical), Mohammad Afzal, Govt Nominee Director and Independent Directors Premkumar Goverthanan, Dr. Uday Sakharam Nirgudkar, Jiji Joseph, Anil Kumar Sood (through VC) and Company Secretary, NHPC Rupa Deb were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal stated that despite numerous challenges, NHPC delivered a robust financial performance in 2024-25. The year has been a landmark in NHPC’s journey with several significant achievements, most notably the conferment of the prestigious Navratna status. This recognition enhances NHPC’s decision-making agility and opens new avenues for growth and market expansion. He further emphasized that the Company also celebrated its 50th Raising Day, marking the beginning of its Golden Jubilee Year, a reflection of NHPC’s rich legacy, remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to India’s energy sector.

Goyal noted completion of the 800 MW Parbati-II Hydro Project in Himachal and commissioning of 214.28 MW at Karnisar Solar in Rajasthan. He said NHPC awaits NDSA clearance for three 250 MW Subansiri units (Arunachal Pradesh/Assam), assuring shareholders’ queries were addressed.