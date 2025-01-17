NHPC CMD outlines vision of firm for 2025

New Delhi: R K Chaudhary, CMD, NHPC, outlined his vision of NHPC for the year 2025 during a special cultural programme organised at NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad on January 14, 2025. R P Goyal, Director (Finance), Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects) and Santosh Kumar, CVO were present on the occasion along with other senior officers and employees.

In his address, Chaudhary emphasised the importance of collective effort, skill development and timely execution of key projects to drive NHPC’s growth for the year 2025.

R K Chaudhary began his address by extending warm wishes for the New Year 2025 and expressing his gratitude to all NHPC employees for their continuous commitment and hard work. He highlighted that the New Year is not only a time to reflect on past achievements but also an opportunity to set fresh goals and take bold steps toward achieving them.

CMD, NHPC shared NHPC’s key goals for 2025 and emphasised upon the successful commissioning of several landmark projects, including the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (Assam/ Arunachal Pradesh), 800 MW Parbati-II Hydroelectric Project (Himachal Pradesh), 120 MW Rangit-IV Hydroelectric Project (Sikkim) and a 300 MW Solar Project in Rajasthan.

CMD, NHPC further urged the NHPC teams across all locations to complete their various tasks on time and maintain the highest standards of quality to ensure reliable power generation throughout the year. R K Chaudhary concluded by wishing all employees and their families a happy and prosperous New Year, filled with success and new opportunities.