NHPC and Investment Board of Nepal hold talks on hydel projects

New Delhi: Suprakash Adhikari, Director (Tech.), NHPC held a meeting with Sushil Gyawali, Chief Executive Officer, Investment Board of Nepal (IBN), Govt of Nepal on August 2, 2025 in New Delhi.

During the meeting Adhikari apprised him with the current status of NHPC Nepal Projects i.e. West Seti (800 MW) and SR-6 (460 MW) HE Projects.

He also emphasized the need to finalize concessions, to make the project commercially viable for West Seti HE Project to facilitate signing of its Project Development Agreement to enable start of implementation by January 2026.

CEO, IBN agreed to accord technical sanction to the project and requested to explore ways to reduce the completion cost as given in the Final DPR submitted by NHPC.

He suggested that part debt financing of the project could be taken up by consortium of domestic lending institutions / banks at interest rates lower than that taken in the financial calculations in the DPR.

Rajat Gupta, ED (SBD&C) and Rajneesh Agarwal ED (HOD- Nepal Projects) were also present during the meeting.