NHAI to monetise 24 road assets in FY26

New Delhi: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it has identified a tentative list of 24 road assets which will be monetised in 2025-26.

The total length of the roads assets to be monetised in the next financial year is 1,472 km with cumulative annual revenue from these assets pegged at Rs 1,863 crore in 2023-24.

“These assets are preferably to be monetised through TOT mode unless not revised at later stage for any other mode of monetization,” NHAI said in an office order dated

Feburary 24. PTI