NHAI taking measures for dust control at construction sites: Govt

New Delhi: State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking measures for dust control at national highway construction sites to improve air quality index in the National Capital Region, according to an official statement on Thursday.

NHAI has set up a dust and control management centre, pursuant to the directions issued by Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) to improve air quality index in the National Capital Region, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in the statement.

State-owned NHAI is implementing projects around the National Capital Region (NCR), such as the Dwarka Expressway, UER II Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

According to the statement, to keep the air quality and dust levels in control, NHAI has directed its contractors/concessioners to review the existing dust control measures at the National Highway construction sites and strictly comply with the directions issued by the CAQM/central and/or State Pollution Control Board.

With a dip in air quality parameters in Delhi-NCR, CAQM has invoked actions as envisaged under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

In line with these guidelines, the statement said NHAI is ensuring all possible measures are taken to maximise dust control at the National Highway construction sites in the region.

The smoky haze shrouding Delhi thickened on Thursday, obscuring the skyline and hiding the sun, due to a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions, prompting doctors to issue warnings about breathing issues being aggravated.

The air quality index in many areas has already breached the 400-mark to enter the severe category.