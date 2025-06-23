NHAI takes proactive steps for effective management of highways in monsoon

New Delhi: State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it is taking proactive measures to address flooding and waterlogging on the National Highways across the country.

Taking a multi-pronged approach to provide effective solution during monsoon, NHAI said it has launched a 15-day drive wherein NHAI officials, contractors and consultants are inspecting various stretches to identify critical areas which are prone to damage or are likely to be affected by waterlogging on National Highways.

Rainwater harvesting structures are being cleaned and desilted, a statement said, adding that drains and outlets are being fixed to ensure smooth water flow.

The National Highways Authority of India said efforts are being made to repair potholes on diversions/slip roads and main carriageways, desilt culverts, cross drains and clean weep holes and drainage in the areas with history of flooding and water

logging.